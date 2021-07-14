Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 23,127 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,127 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $10,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLV. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 191.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 943,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,408,000 after acquiring an additional 102,382 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BLV opened at $103.27 on Wednesday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.80 and a fifty-two week high of $117.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.96.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.