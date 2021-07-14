Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Makes New $11.95 Million Investment in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 408,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,954,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FALN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 28,473.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,914,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,581,000 after acquiring an additional 16,855,323 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $152,150,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 156,462,766.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,693,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693,883 shares during the period. 55I LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,346,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,783,000.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FALN opened at $30.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.67. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $30.18.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

About iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

See Also: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FALN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.