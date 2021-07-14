Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 1,292 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.08% of XPO Logistics worth $11,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 844.4% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 73.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. lifted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $177.00 price target on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.42.

In other news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 29,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.63, for a total transaction of $4,080,181.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,480,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,976,232.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 71,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total transaction of $10,221,673.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,574,825.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,395,725 shares of company stock valued at $458,515,206. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE XPO opened at $141.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.16. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.21 and a 12-month high of $153.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.57.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

