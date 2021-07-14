Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 340.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 335,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 259,606 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.35% of American Equity Investment Life worth $10,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEL. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,873,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,492,000. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,530,000. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,138,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,957,000 after acquiring an additional 850,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,258,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,211,000 after acquiring an additional 777,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AEL shares. Citigroup raised their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. raised their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

In related news, CFO Ted Morris Johnson sold 31,380 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total transaction of $1,001,335.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,624,086.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert L. Howe sold 6,143 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $184,351.43. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,115,705. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 41,723 shares of company stock valued at $1,321,179 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

AEL opened at $30.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.23. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 12 month low of $19.06 and a 12 month high of $34.25.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $497.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.14 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 5.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

