Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 194,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,298 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $9,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,812,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $381,306,000 after acquiring an additional 74,701 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,346,000 after purchasing an additional 113,516 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 5.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 847,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,369,000 after purchasing an additional 44,838 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter worth about $31,136,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 579,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,077,000 after purchasing an additional 32,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHEN opened at $53.15 on Wednesday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12-month low of $38.77 and a 12-month high of $61.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.64.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $59.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.13 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 48.16% and a return on equity of 6.21%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be given a $18.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 680.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Shenandoah Telecommunications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

In other Shenandoah Telecommunications news, COO David L. Heimbach sold 5,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $268,362.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas A. Whitaker sold 10,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $515,609.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,588.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,895 shares of company stock valued at $2,593,103 over the last quarter. 4.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

