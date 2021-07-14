Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 67,567 Shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 385,779 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 67,567 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.40% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $9,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. in the first quarter worth $208,000. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock opened at $22.53 on Wednesday. First Financial Bancorp. has a one year low of $11.28 and a one year high of $26.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.73.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 24.85%. The firm had revenue of $154.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. First Financial Bancorp.’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

In related news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 16,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $432,229.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 221,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,662,058.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Murray Obrien sold 39,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $1,014,461.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,892 shares of company stock valued at $2,293,206 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

