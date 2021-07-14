Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 583,625 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41,576 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Infosys were worth $10,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 319.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 1,210.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INFY opened at $21.05 on Wednesday. Infosys Limited has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $21.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.77. The stock has a market cap of $89.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.85.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 26.90% and a net margin of 19.27%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INFY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.33 to $21.80 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.97.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

