Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III (NASDAQ:TBCP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 4,214 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the previous session’s volume of 13,823 shares.The stock last traded at $9.72 and had previously closed at $9.80.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBCP. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 1st quarter valued at about $486,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,338,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,613,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,296,000. 4.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

