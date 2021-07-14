TigerCash Price Reaches $0.0144 on Top Exchanges (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. Over the last week, TigerCash has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One TigerCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges. TigerCash has a total market cap of $803,952.75 and $5.97 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $298.99 or 0.00906123 BTC.

About TigerCash

TigerCash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger . TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com . The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling TigerCash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

