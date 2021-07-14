Timothy E. Conver Sells 6,800 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Stock

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $655,996.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 46,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,480,549.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Timothy E. Conver also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Timothy E. Conver sold 6,700 shares of AeroVironment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total transaction of $650,771.00.

On Friday, June 25th, Timothy E. Conver sold 7,000 shares of AeroVironment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total value of $788,480.00.

AeroVironment stock traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,986. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.05 and a beta of 0.34. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.13 and a 1 year high of $143.71.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.23. AeroVironment had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $136.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.96 million. As a group, analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVAV. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in AeroVironment by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 14.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 1.5% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

