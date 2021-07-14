Timothy E. Conver Sells 7,000 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NYSE:AVAV) Stock

AeroVironment, Inc. (NYSE:AVAV) Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,000 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total value of $788,480.00.

NYSE AVAV traded down $1.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.04. 1,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,043. AeroVironment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.13 and a fifty-two week high of $143.71.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses. It operates in two segments, Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) and Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS). The company supplies UAS, tactical missile systems, and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S.

