Timothy J. Schroeder Sells 30,000 Shares of INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Stock

INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Director Timothy J. Schroeder sold 30,000 shares of INmune Bio stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $696,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of INMB traded down $2.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.31. The company had a trading volume of 50,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,312. INmune Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.28 and a twelve month high of $29.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.53. The stock has a market cap of $362.95 million, a P/E ratio of -22.34 and a beta of 2.72.

Get INmune Bio alerts:

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.05). Equities analysts anticipate that INmune Bio, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

INMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group upped their price target on INmune Bio from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised INmune Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $29.00) on shares of INmune Bio in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. INmune Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in INmune Bio by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 19,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in INmune Bio by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in INmune Bio by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in INmune Bio by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in INmune Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

About INmune Bio

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on reprogramming the patient's innate immune system to treat cancer Alzheimer's disease, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for INmune Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INmune Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.