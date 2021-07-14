Tingyi (Cayman Islands) (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) Trading Up 7%

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF)’s share price was up 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.05 and last traded at $2.05. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 1,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tingyi (Cayman Islands) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Get Tingyi (Cayman Islands) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64 and a beta of -0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.90.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, produces and sells instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. The company offers ready-to-drink teas, juices, bottled water, and carbonated soft drinks, as well as coffee drinks/functional drinks/probiotics.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tingyi (Cayman Islands) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.