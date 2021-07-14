Titus Wealth Management Has $207,000 Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Titus Wealth Management cut its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 61.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,553 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,524 shares during the quarter. Titus Wealth Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 369.1% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 54.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

Shares of IBM opened at $140.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $144.97. The stock has a market cap of $125.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $105.92 and a 52-week high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 75.66%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

