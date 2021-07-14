TOMS Capital Investment Management LP Acquires New Holdings in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FRWAU)

TOMS Capital Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FRWAU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,983,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRWAU. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at about $299,000.

PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.05. 71,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,133. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.98. PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $10.22.

PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

