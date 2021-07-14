TOMS Capital Investment Management LP Makes New $11.87 Million Investment in CM Life Sciences II Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMIIU)

TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in CM Life Sciences II Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMIIU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 926,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,865,000. CM Life Sciences II comprises 0.9% of TOMS Capital Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences II in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences II in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,960,000. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences II in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,621,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences II in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,802,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences II in the first quarter valued at approximately $800,000.

Shares of CMIIU traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $12.34. 23,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,886. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.15. CM Life Sciences II Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.83 and a 1 year high of $15.89.

CM Life Sciences II Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

