Toroso Investments LLC Invests $223,000 in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,196 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 93,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,538,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 147,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,327,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,256,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 595,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,622,000 after buying an additional 108,212 shares during the period. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,806,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,988,000 after buying an additional 501,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

Shares of SSNC opened at $73.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $75.94.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 14.82%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.84%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

