Toroso Investments LLC Purchases New Holdings in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)

Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CLDR. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Cloudera during the first quarter valued at about $41,652,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Cloudera by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,796,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221,424 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,181,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudera by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,792,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,564 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Cloudera news, President Mick Hollison sold 36,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $579,208.78. Following the transaction, the president now owns 120,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,384.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 14,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $226,160.17. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,314,154.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,675 shares of company stock worth $2,562,727. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CLDR opened at $15.55 on Wednesday. Cloudera, Inc. has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $19.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.29 million. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 16.43%. Cloudera’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS.

CLDR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cloudera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JMP Securities lowered Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudera has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Cloudera, Inc offers a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. The company offers Cloudera DataFlow, a streaming data platform that collects, curates, and analyzes data; Cloudera Data Science Workbench that enables self-service data science for the enterprise; Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub, a solution that allows companies to execute multiple analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secure data; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a data warehouse that provides cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Operational DB, a solution that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on changing data; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering, which enables users to streamline and scale big data processing; and Hortonworks Data Platform, a data management platform that helps organizations to store, process, and analyze various data assets.

