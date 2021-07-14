Toroso Investments LLC Takes $216,000 Position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,046,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,054,000 after purchasing an additional 210,189 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,048,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,341,000 after purchasing an additional 124,557 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,560,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,138,000 after purchasing an additional 290,613 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,528,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,331,000 after purchasing an additional 101,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,477,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,423,000 after purchasing an additional 99,393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

NYSE:TRNO opened at $66.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.80. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $51.99 and a 12 month high of $67.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 54.74 and a beta of 0.57.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.15). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 43.23%. The company had revenue of $50.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.23 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 80.56%.

TRNO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.