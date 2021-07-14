Toroso Investments LLC Takes Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 52,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after buying an additional 20,695 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $780,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,565,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,564,000 after buying an additional 182,467 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 63,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after buying an additional 10,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 41,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 1,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $133,203.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,615.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 7,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $691,828.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,914,704.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,502 shares of company stock worth $2,334,826. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Electric Power stock opened at $85.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $42.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.27. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.80 and a fifty-two week high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

