Toroso Investments LLC Takes Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 693 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ANET. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 187.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 61.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 2,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total transaction of $503,932.59. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.82, for a total transaction of $131,381.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,002 shares in the company, valued at $316,451.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,740 shares of company stock worth $27,551,642 over the last 90 days. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks stock opened at $369.98 on Wednesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.96 and a twelve month high of $378.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $349.98. The company has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.16.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $667.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.57 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 20.73%. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

ANET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.47.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

