Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 1.0% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 15,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 3.2% in the first quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 4,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 4.4% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 2.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AOS traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.23. The stock had a trading volume of 10,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,463. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.84. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $47.16 and a 12-month high of $73.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.60 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.15%.

In related news, Director Bruce M. Smith sold 5,226 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total transaction of $363,990.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP James F. Stern sold 44,300 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $3,107,645.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,294.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 175,328 shares of company stock valued at $12,357,676. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.71.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

