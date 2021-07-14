Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Has $33.06 Million Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,985,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 5,779 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan comprises 7.9% of Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $33,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after purchasing an additional 111,096 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 187.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 37,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 24,570 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 264,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 39,923 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 437,531 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,981,000 after purchasing an additional 195,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,077 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. 59.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.87.

Shares of KMI stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.97. 169,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,990,495. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $40.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.14. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.73%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $27,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,652.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $136,410. 14.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

