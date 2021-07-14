Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,469 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBS. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,858,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,148,000 after purchasing an additional 231,934 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 174,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 14,235 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 255,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 36,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBS stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.30. The stock had a trading volume of 24,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,328. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.08. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $12.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $855.74 million during the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 11.54%.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Company Profile

Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

