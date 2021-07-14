Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,320 shares during the period. Spire makes up approximately 1.8% of Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Spire worth $7,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Spire by 733.3% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Spire by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Spire by 168.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Spire during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 117.5% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.78.

In other Spire news, Director John P. Stupp, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $448,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,160 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,366.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SR traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.64. 1,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.39. Spire Inc. has a one year low of $50.58 and a one year high of $77.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.29.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.66. Spire had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Spire Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.15%.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

