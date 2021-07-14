Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Purchases 1,944 Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its position in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,659 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Western Midstream Partners makes up approximately 0.7% of Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $2,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WES. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 4.8% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 26,592,821 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $494,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,866 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 146.0% during the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 9,717,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $180,656,000 after acquiring an additional 5,767,582 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 839.0% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,413,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $119,219,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730,115 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,335,178 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $87,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 45.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,184,659 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $96,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,010 shares in the last quarter. 40.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WES traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $20.40. The stock had a trading volume of 20,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,595. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $6.99 and a 52-week high of $23.69. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 3.93.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 33.71% and a net margin of 35.91%. The company had revenue of $674.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 49.41%.

WES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.48.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting of natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting of condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water.

