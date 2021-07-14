Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Sells 22,764 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,462 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 22,764 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy accounts for about 4.0% of Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $16,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,241 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,340 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 21.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,250 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 85.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $1,754,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,991,967.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

LNG has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $83.80. 43,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,343,804. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25. The company has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -289.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.64. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.65 and a twelve month high of $90.00.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.69. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

