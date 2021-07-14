Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Takes $1.72 Million Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in IDEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in IDEX by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

IEX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.88.

In related news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $493,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,239,872. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $2,470,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,604. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDEX stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $223.79. The company had a trading volume of 6,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,517. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 44.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $221.34. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $159.03 and a 52-week high of $235.76.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $652.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.96 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

