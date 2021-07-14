Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd.

TPZ opened at $13.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.48. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $14.17.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.50 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

