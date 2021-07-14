Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Short Interest Up 314.5% in June

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, an increase of 314.5% from the June 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS:TOSYY opened at $22.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.43. Toshiba has a fifty-two week low of $12.36 and a fifty-two week high of $23.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.70.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. raised shares of Toshiba from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Toshiba from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Toshiba from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic devices and storage solutions worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Building Solutions, Retail & Printing Solutions, Electronic Devices & Storage Solutions, Digital Solutions, and Others.

