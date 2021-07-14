Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) Shares Up 1.7%

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (LON:TXP) shot up 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 89 ($1.16) and last traded at GBX 89 ($1.16). 461,828 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 593,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 87.50 ($1.14).

A number of research firms recently commented on TXP. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Touchstone Exploration from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 92.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £186.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.59.

In related news, insider John D. Wright sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.20), for a total transaction of £57,500 ($75,124.12).

About Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP)

Touchstone Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It has interests in a range of small undeveloped exploration properties; and three exploration blocks.

