Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.57

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.57 and traded as high as C$1.58. Touchstone Exploration shares last traded at C$1.55, with a volume of 157,915 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.59, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of C$324.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.57.

Get Touchstone Exploration alerts:

In other news, Senior Officer Christopher Scott Budau sold 69,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.36, for a total value of C$93,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 445,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$606,425.36. Also, Director John David Wright sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.57, for a total transaction of C$98,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,996,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,845,125.15. Insiders sold a total of 235,500 shares of company stock worth $333,405 in the last three months.

Touchstone Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It has interests in a range of small undeveloped exploration properties; and three exploration blocks.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Touchstone Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Touchstone Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.