Tower Wealth Partners Inc. Buys 245 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Tower Wealth Partners Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,220 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 0.6% of Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $3,397,896,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $979,682,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,003,233 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,318,678,000 after buying an additional 1,881,407 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 99.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,137,018 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $795,120,000 after buying an additional 1,065,868 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,899,258 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,032,097,000 after buying an additional 1,040,094 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH traded down $2.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $415.87. 45,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,560,150. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $406.79. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $289.64 and a 1 year high of $425.98. The stock has a market cap of $392.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Stephens upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.13.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.25, for a total value of $978,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,323,316.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total transaction of $1,169,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,214 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,801 shares of company stock worth $8,239,668. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

