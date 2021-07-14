Tower Wealth Partners Inc. Buys 3,904 Shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Tower Wealth Partners Inc. raised its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares during the period. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust makes up 1.3% of Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OUNZ. White Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 14,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 137,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO increased its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 255,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after buying an additional 8,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 4,567 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:OUNZ traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.75. 35 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,112. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $16.33 and a 52 week high of $20.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.88.

