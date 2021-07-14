Tower Wealth Partners Inc. Lowers Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Tower Wealth Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 288.3% in the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. 70.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $2.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 472,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,995,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $464.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.81. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.38 and a fifty-two week high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 16.66%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,895,469.20. Insiders sold a total of 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays set a $187.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

