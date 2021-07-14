Tower Wealth Partners Inc. Makes New $7.90 Million Investment in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Tower Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 44,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,902,000. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises about 10.2% of Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 19,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 8,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

VXF traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,560. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $117.05 and a 1 year high of $190.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.65.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.