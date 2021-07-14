TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:PACE) Short Interest Update

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:PACE) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 99.6% from the June 15th total of 1,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 196,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Omni Partners LLP lifted its stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 37.5% during the first quarter. Omni Partners LLP now owns 467,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after buying an additional 127,523 shares in the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the first quarter valued at about $2,478,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,539,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the 1st quarter valued at about $423,000. 65.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

PACE stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.94. The company had a trading volume of 5,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,676. The company has a market capitalization of $559.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.08. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:PACE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.57 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that TPG Pace Tech Opportunities will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Company Profile

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

