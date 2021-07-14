Tracy Austin Stevenson Buys 50,000 Shares of Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Stock

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) Director Tracy Austin Stevenson bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 388,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,018.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.88. 19,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,441. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.25 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.04. Vista Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $1.45.

Get Vista Gold alerts:

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts predict that Vista Gold Corp. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vista Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGZ. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vista Gold by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 208,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 37,697 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Vista Gold by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 536,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 58,600 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Vista Gold by 368.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 140,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 110,511 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Vista Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Courage Miller Partners LLC bought a new position in Vista Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. 28.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vista Gold Company Profile

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.