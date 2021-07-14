Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 21,018 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 3,099% compared to the average daily volume of 657 call options.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $28,266.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,551.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marianne Sullivan sold 7,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $152,949.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 48.8% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the first quarter worth about $97,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 11.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the first quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PMT opened at $20.51 on Wednesday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a one year low of $14.79 and a one year high of $21.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.15. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 35.75% and a net margin of 60.51%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.17%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 696.30%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PMT. Barclays increased their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Sunday, June 20th. TheStreet upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.90.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

