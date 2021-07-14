Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 7,236 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,619% compared to the typical daily volume of 421 put options.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $186.69 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.03. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $127.78 and a 52 week high of $200.75.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.56. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.20% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 30.28%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Guggenheim upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.86.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $681,124.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,524.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,767,465.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,278,691.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,314 shares of company stock worth $3,538,610. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 212.3% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.