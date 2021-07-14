Trans-Lux (OTCMKTS:TNLX) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.32

Trans-Lux Co. (OTCMKTS:TNLX)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.32 and traded as high as $0.46. Trans-Lux shares last traded at $0.46, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

Trans-Lux (OTCMKTS:TNLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.59 million during the quarter.

Trans-Lux Corporation designs and manufactures digital display solutions and fixed digit scoreboards. It operates in two segments, Digital Product Sales; and Digital Product Lease and Maintenance. The company sells, leases, and maintains indoor and outdoor digital product signage products. The company offers LED display systems for use by sports arenas and stadiums; financial institutions, including brokerage firms, banks, energy companies, insurance companies, and mutual fund companies; educational institutions; outdoor advertising companies; corporate and government communication centers; retail outlets; casinos, racetracks, and other gaming establishments; airports, train stations, bus terminals, and other transportation facilities; movie theatres; and health maintenance organizations, as well as in various other applications.

