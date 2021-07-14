TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TransAct Technologies, Incorporated, designs, develops, manufactures and markets transaction-based printers and related products under the ITHACA and MAGNETEC and TRANSACT.COM brand names. The company focuses on five vertical markets: point-of-sale(POS), gaming and lottery, financial services, kiosk and Internet. The company’s printers are trusted world-wide to provide crisp, clean transaction records from receipts, tickets and coupons, register journal and other documents. “

Shares of TACT opened at $13.20 on Wednesday. TransAct Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $14.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.25. The firm has a market cap of $118.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.90 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 25.91% and a negative net margin of 23.89%. The company had revenue of $8.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 million. Equities research analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in TransAct Technologies by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 428,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 23,958 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in TransAct Technologies by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 388,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 195,795 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in TransAct Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $3,229,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TransAct Technologies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 286,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in TransAct Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 263,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

