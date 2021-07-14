TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Trading Down 9.2%

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)’s share price was down 9.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $31.07 and last traded at $31.34. Approximately 11,362 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 622,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.51.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TMDX shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. TransMedics Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.85. The company has a quick ratio of 10.95, a current ratio of 11.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $875.40 million, a PE ratio of -29.62 and a beta of 2.00.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 million. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 110.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.18%. Sell-side analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TransMedics Group news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John F. Carey sold 1,680 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $47,611.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,894.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,259 shares of company stock valued at $540,842 over the last ninety days. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the first quarter valued at $135,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the first quarter valued at $106,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the first quarter valued at $192,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the fourth quarter valued at $435,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 307.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the period. 67.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransMedics Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:TMDX)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

