Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:TVTX) SVP William E. Rote Sells 3,125 Shares

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:TVTX) SVP William E. Rote sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $60,312.50.
Shares of TVTX stock opened at $14.29 on Wednesday. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.85 and a twelve month high of $33.09.
Travere Therapeutics Company Profile
Featured Story: Green Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.