Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:TVTX) SVP William E. Rote Sells 3,125 Shares

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:TVTX) SVP William E. Rote sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $60,312.50.

Shares of TVTX stock opened at $14.29 on Wednesday. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.85 and a twelve month high of $33.09.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.