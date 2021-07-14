Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) Short Interest Update

Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 99.9% from the June 15th total of 791,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
NYSE TY opened at $34.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.12. Tri-Continental has a 52 week low of $24.95 and a 52 week high of $34.96.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.2388 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th.
Tri-Continental Company Profile
Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.
Recommended Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?
Receive News & Ratings for Tri-Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri-Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.