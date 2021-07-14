Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) Short Interest Update

Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 99.9% from the June 15th total of 791,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NYSE TY opened at $34.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.12. Tri-Continental has a 52 week low of $24.95 and a 52 week high of $34.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.2388 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tri-Continental by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 488,019 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tri-Continental in the 1st quarter valued at $5,648,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Tri-Continental by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 22,838 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Tri-Continental by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,038 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Tri-Continental in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Tri-Continental Company Profile

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

