Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trinseo S.A. is a global materials company and manufacturer of plastics, latex and rubber. The Company’s technology is used by customers in industries such as home appliances, automotive, building & construction, carpet, consumer electronics, consumer goods, electrical & lighting, medical, packaging, paper & paperboard, rubber goods and tires. Its major products include styrene-butadiene latex, styrene-acrylate latex, solution styrene-butadiene rubber, lithium polybutadiene rubber, emulsion styrene-butadiene rubber, nickel polybutadiene rubber, polystyrene, expandable polystyrene, acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene, styrene-acrylonitrile, ignition resistant polystyrene, polycarbonate resins, compounds and blends, and polypropylene compounds. Trinseo S.A. is based in Berwyn, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on TSE. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Trinseo from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, raised their target price on Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.86.

TSE stock opened at $57.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Trinseo has a 52-week low of $20.90 and a 52-week high of $76.49.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.00 million. Trinseo had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 3.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trinseo will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th. Trinseo’s payout ratio is currently 15.61%.

In other news, Director Leener Pierre-Marie De sold 9,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $607,035.00. Also, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.69, for a total value of $191,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,915 shares of company stock worth $1,674,791. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Trinseo by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Trinseo during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Trinseo during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trinseo in the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Trinseo in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

