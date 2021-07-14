Triple Point Income VCT plc (LON:TPVC) Declares GBX 1.75 Dividend

Triple Point Income VCT plc (LON:TPVC) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON:TPVC opened at GBX 75 ($0.98) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of £41.97 million and a PE ratio of 125.00. Triple Point Income VCT has a 1-year low of GBX 73.50 ($0.96) and a 1-year high of GBX 75 ($0.98). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 76.25.
About Triple Point Income VCT
