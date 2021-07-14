Triple Point Income VCT plc (LON:TPVC) Declares GBX 1.75 Dividend

Triple Point Income VCT plc (LON:TPVC) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:TPVC opened at GBX 75 ($0.98) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of £41.97 million and a PE ratio of 125.00. Triple Point Income VCT has a 1-year low of GBX 73.50 ($0.96) and a 1-year high of GBX 75 ($0.98). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 76.25.

About Triple Point Income VCT

Triple Point Income VCT plc is a venture capital trust (VCT). The Company invests in a portfolio of VCT qualifying and non-qualifying unquoted investments. The Company invests in various sectors, such as cinema digitization, energy generation and infrastructure, and hydroelectric power. The Company has investment in finance companies, which provide short and medium term funding to a range of small and medium sized businesses.

