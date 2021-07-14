Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Price Target Raised to C$46.00 at Raymond James

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from C$39.75 to C$46.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TSU. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Trisura Group from C$177.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Trisura Group from C$42.50 to C$48.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC lifted their target price on Trisura Group from C$140.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank set a C$44.00 target price on Trisura Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Trisura Group to C$205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Trisura Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$93.89.

TSU opened at C$41.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$150.93. Trisura Group has a 52-week low of C$15.99 and a 52-week high of C$43.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59. The stock has a market cap of C$421.36 million and a PE ratio of 9.74.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C$0.59. The business had revenue of C$64.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$66.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trisura Group will post 1.6204294 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

