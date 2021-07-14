Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.13% of Triton International worth $4,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triton International during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Triton International by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triton International during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triton International during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Triton International during the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. 67.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TRTN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triton International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Triton International in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of TRTN stock opened at $50.05 on Wednesday. Triton International Limited has a 12 month low of $29.85 and a 12 month high of $61.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.80.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.21. Triton International had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $346.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.29 million. Research analysts predict that Triton International Limited will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.46%.

In other news, Director Simon R. Vernon sold 12,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $733,527.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 189,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,912,235. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Claude Germain sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $81,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,451,573.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,970 shares of company stock worth $909,493 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Triton International Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

