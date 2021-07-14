Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Trading Up 4.5%

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) was up 4.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.15 and last traded at $20.93. Approximately 14,495 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,536,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.03.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TROX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Tronox from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Tronox in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tronox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tronox has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Get Tronox alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 2.66.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. Tronox had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 32.66%. The company had revenue of $891.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Tronox’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Tronox Holdings plc will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

In related news, CFO Timothy C. Carlson sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $958,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 279,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,300,041.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vanessa Ann Guthrie sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $107,732.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,904.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,832 shares of company stock valued at $1,729,816. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TROX. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tronox during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tronox in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tronox by 252.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Tronox in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tronox in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Company Profile (NYSE:TROX)

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.